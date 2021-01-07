Vyttila flyover opening row: Police claims Rs 1.5 lakh damages, court seeks evidence

The workers of V4 Kerala had caused losses worth Rs 1.5 lakh by allowing vehicles on the Vyttila flyover even before its inauguration, the police informed the court on Friday.

The V-4 Kerala workers arrested in connection with the incident, were produced online before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court Maradu . With the police failing to present an official report on the nature of losses, the magistrate directed the cops to produce the accused on Saturday along with the mahassar report.

The police had informed the court that the V4 workers had caused damage to lights, electric wiring and tarring. Besides, the police told the court that it had received a complaint from the public works department listing out these damages.

The magistrate sought to know how the damage occurred just by allowing vehicles to pass through the flyover while demanding a mahassar report. The V4 Kerala activists had alleged that the police allegation regarding destruction to the flyover was fake.

Meanwhile, Panangad CI Ananthalal told Manorama online that the accused had been remanded in custody and they would be sent to jail after receiving the documents from the court. The accused would be produced before the court again tomorrow and a mahassar report would also be submitted. The accused are still in Maradu police station.

V4 Kerala chairman Nipun Cherian was taken into custody from his house on Thursday midnight on the charges of allowing vehicles on the Vyttila flyover. Apart from him, three other workers were also arrested. The police subjected them to medical examination on Thursday night itself.

In a midnight operation, the police arrested more V4 Kerla activists for allowing vehicles through the Vyttila flyover enve before its inauguration by the chief minister. Kochi zone coordinator Shakeer Ali, workers Antony Alvin and Sajan were taken into custody from their homes in the wee hours of Friday by a team led by Panangad CI Ananthalal.

Shakeer Ali was woken up at 3 am by police and taken into custody from his house. Sajan was arrested at 1.30 am. The V4Kerala activists alleged that the police arrested their leaders and workers who had assembled for the opening of the flyover on December 31 after going through their pictures.

The arrested persons had filed a bail plea before the magistrate court. Though they were produced before the court , the magistrate directed the police to submit a mahassar report on the complaint pertaining to damage to public property.

Meanwhile, the police have sought the remand of V-4 activists.