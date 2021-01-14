Kongad MLA Vijayadas battling for life on ventilator

Thrissur: KV Vijayadas, the CPM legislator representing the Kongad assembly constituency in Palakkad district, is battling for life at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital. He had undergone a surgery the other day to remove a blood clot in the brain.

The condition of the two-time MLA worsened as he was facing post-Covid complications. Worsening his health, the 61-year-old suffered brain hemorrhage.

Vijayadas is on ventilator support and may soon undergo tracheostomy, a medical procedure by which an opening is made in the neck in order to place a tube into a person's windpipe so that the entry of air into the lungs is facilitated.

The two-time MLA had contracted COVID-19 earlier, but had turned negative for it. Unfortunately, he faced a few health troubles that are often reported while recovering from the notorious disease.

The hospital authorities stated Vijayadas is beset with severe respiratory disease and is receiving specialist care.

Vijayadas had won back-to-back elections from Kongad in the 2011 and 2016 state polls.