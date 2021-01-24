Approver in actress assault case files petition before HC

Vipin Lal, the approver in the actress assault case, has moved the Kerala High Court against the trial court directive to arrest him and produce him for witness cross examination.

In his petition, Vipin Lal argued that the trial court verdict was not maintainable and it was against the CrPC. The petitioner further stated that he had fallen ill in jail and is suffering from tuberculosis.

The court directive based on the complaint of the accused amounts to the misuse of court’s procedures, the petition pointed out.

Vipin Lal said that he was facing threat to change the statement in favour of the accused. He had filed a complaint with the Bekal police station against Pradeep Kumar, a resident of Kottathala in Kollam district, who tried to coerce him for giving a statement in favour of the accused.

He was directed by the court to appear on January 21 after the resumption of trial. The information was received through telephone and he was getting ready to go to Ernakulam, he explained in the petition.

On the complaint filed by the accused, the trial court had issued a warrant to arrest Vipin Lal and remand him till the completion of trial.

In the petition, he expressed inability to appear before the court on January 21 owing to threat to his life .

Meanwhile, the trial court will give its verdict on January 29, on the prosecution petition demanding the cancellation of actor Dileelp’s bail for influencing witnesses in the case.