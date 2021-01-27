Former judge Kemal Pasha eyes legislative career, keen to contest from Ernakulam

Kochi: Outspoken former justice of the Kerala High Court B Kemal Pasha is keen on commencing a legislative career. He has reiterated that he would contest in the ensuing Kerala Assembly Election if he is offered a suitable constituency.

Pasha is not averse to accepting a nomination from any party.

"I am not interested in party-based politics. But, I won't contest as an independent candidate," Pasha averred.

"I will definitely seek an electoral mandate if I am offered a good offer (on the right constituency)," he stated.

The United Democratic Front is in touch with Pasha as the early short-listing of candidates for the 140 constituencies in Kerala are on.

The former judge noted politics is not anyone's monopoly. Political awareness rather than political experience is needed.

The 64-year-old has zeroed in on a few constituencies.

"The UDF had contacted me with regard to Punalur. But I am interested in Kalamassery or any other constituency in Ernakulam district," Pasha, who was born in Anchal, Kollam, said.

Pasha retired as a High Court judge in May 2018 after a five-year stay.