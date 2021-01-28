KSRTC to tie up with hotels, revenue-sharing plan to benefit 'Minnal' bus riders

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) which is in the throes of a financial crisis is looking for ways to shore up its coffers even with non-ticket revenue. A tie-up with hotels is being worked out according to an ingenious move proposed by the ailing transporter.

As per the plan select buses would halt at pre-designated hotels for the benefit of passengers.

The project would be implemented in collaboration with hotels such that the KSRTC too would get a share of the revenue. These hotels would be chosen based on the facilities they offer. Those hotels with KTDC rest centres would be given preference.

Why 'Minnal' buses

This plan is being considered for the newly started bypass night-ride buses named 'Minnal' (lightning) facilitating faster travel to major towns and cities.

These buses would conduct services only along the roads bypassing arterial roads in urban areas to avoid the delays caused by traffic snarls. Cities are avoided to ensure that buses reach the destination on time.

Most KSRTC bus depots are in the towns, but the route of the Minnal services are mostly away from them. Passengers on these buses would be able to take rest at hotels situated as far as possible at the start of the bypass road. They would be taken to the nearest town or city destination by the feeder services of the KSRTC.