Bineesh Kodiyeri discussed govt contracts during cocaine party: ED

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has raised more allegations against Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of senior CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, who is now in remand in connection with a money laundering case. In its charge-sheet running into 120 pages, the ED says Bineesh and the accused in a drugs case had held discussions over securing some contract works of the Kerala government at a commission of 3-4 per cent.

According to the ED, it had received such a statement from Suhas Krishna Gowda (32), a friend of Anoop Mohammed who is an accused in the drugs case and claims to be the ‘benami’ of Bineesh.

The ED says that the discussions over the deal took place during a cocaine party in the Royal Suites apartment, which was taken on rent by Anoop. Those present at the party included Sonnet Lobo, an employee of Air Asia who shared the apartment with Anoop; Reshma Thesni, who had completed her air-hostess training and another woman.

As per the statements received by ED, Bineesh stayed at this apartment for several days. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had seized drugs from this apartment in August, pointed out ED in the charge-sheet. Moreover, Anoop told ED that ‘boss’ Bineesh had used him as a front to secure government contracts and sponsorship of events. The ED claims that the seizure of Anoop’s credit card from Bineesh’s house was evidence of these transactions.

Bineesh had reportedly transferred Rs 30-40 lakh to Anoop for a hotel business, out of which Rs 3 lakh was spent for Anoop’s surgery and Rs 2 lakh during his brother’s wedding.

It was also mentioned in the charge-sheet that Bineesh had not included an amount of Rs 3.95 crore out of his total income of Rs 5.17 crore in the Income Tax returns during 2012-19.

The main accused in the drugs case are Anoop; Rijesh Raveendran, who belongs to Kerala; Anikha, a Kannada actress and Suhas.