Buffer zone around wildlife sanctuaries: Centre junks Kerala’s pleas

Thiruvananthapuram: The central government has ignored the recommendations of the Kerala government to exempt some areas from the list of Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZ) in a one-km radius of 23 wildlife sanctuaries in the state.

While releasing the draft notification in this regard, the Central Environment and Forest Ministry refused to carry out the amendments as suggested by Kerala, leading to heightened anxiety among people living near these sanctuaries. They are now concerned whether the state’s demands would be totally rejected when the final notification is issued.

Kerala had sought a buffer zone of zero to one km considering the population density and peculiar topography of the state. This was intended to exempt the populated areas. For instance, the state had recommended excluding three places of human habitation around the Wayanad wildlife sanctuary from the list. According to the Centre’s draft notification released on January 28, 118.59 square km of land around the Wayanad wildlife sanctuary would be ESZ. As the notification seeks a ban on several activities which earn a livelihood for the local people, the state had recommended exemption of 30 square km of this land.

However, Forest Department officials in Kerala said that there was no need to worry over the draft notification and that the state’s concerns would most probably be addressed in the final notification.

Call for hartal

Meanwhile, the Opposition UDF (United Democratic Front) has issued a call for a hartal in Wayanad district on February 8 demanding withdrawal of the draft notification. The protest will take place from 6 am to 6 pm, said UDF district chairman P P A Kareem and convenor N D Apachan.