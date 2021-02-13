Gang follows Customs Commissioner’s car, complaint filed

Kochi/Kondotty: A complaint has been filed that an unidentified gang in four vehicles followed Customs Preventive Commissioner Sumit Kumar, probing the gold smuggling case, and tried to attack him.

The gang, suspected to be assailants, followed the Commissioner's official car from Koduvally in Kozhikode till Edavannappara in Malappuram, while on the journey to Kozhikode airport from Kalpetta.

The incident happened on Thursday evening, while Sumit Kumar was returning after inaugurating the Customs Preventive Unit at Kalpetta. Three bikes and one car tailed the Commissioner's vehicle. But it is not clear who the gang was or what was their motive.

The Customs officials noticed that some people were following their car when they reached Mukkam.

The gang overtook the official car several times and also drove the vehicles close to the car. At Edavannapara, the Commissioner's car was stopped across the road and the bikes left.

The Commissioner's secretary also got out of the car, but as local people rushed to the area, the Customs team continued with the journey.

Four people in the official car were the Commissioner, driver, secretary and a security officer.

The complaint was filed with the Malappuram district police chief.

The Customs probe team has found that the vehicles, with Ernakulam registration, were bought by natives of Nileshwaram and Koduvally a week ago.

Earlier, similar attempts to attack Sumit Kumar were reportedly made twice in Kochi and once in Thiruvananthapuram.