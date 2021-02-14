Mani C Kappan names his faction 'NCP Kerala', joins UDF

Kottayam: The NCP-faction led by Mani C Kappan, who joined the opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) on Sunday. Mani C Kappan, after parting ways with the LDF, has said that his faction, named 'NCP Kerala', will become a constituent of the UDF.

Speaking to media on Sunday morning, Kappan said that the NCP national leadership still stands with the Left front.

Kappan and nine others have resigned from NCP to form a new regional wing. Those who are leaving with me will give up their positions within the party as well as the roles they were given by the government in corporations and boards, he said.

However, he made it clear that he will not resign from the post of MLA.

A meeting of Kappan's supporters will be convened at Pala on Monday.

Kappan added that he will form a new party and will stand as a UDF ally.

Kappan took in the UDF’s Aishwarya Kerala Yatra on Sunday and became part of the Congress-led front.

Meanwhile, the LDF led a march in Pala on Saturday, demanding that Kappan resign as MLA. Sheeba Geo, the lone NCP member in the Pala municipality, also took part in the march against Kappan held by the LDF mandalam committee. NCP Pala block committee also held a demonstration against Kappan.

LDF will not return to power: Kappan

Mani C Kappan has said that the LDF will not return to power in the state as the Left alliance has lost its image due to various issues, including back-door appointments.

Welcoming Kappan to the Congress-led front, Chennithala has said that the Pala seat would be given to Mani C Kappan.

"Kappan's influence was crucial during the Pala bypoll. The LDF deceived Kappan by not giving him the sitting seat," Chennithala added.

Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy too said that the UDF would benefit from Kappan's entry into the alliance. He also said that the Assembly polls cannot be assessed based on the local poll results.

Kappan had won the Pala seat as an LDF candidate in the 2019 bypoll. He revolted against the LDF leadership, following the reported move by the CPM to hand over Pala Assembly seat to the Kerala Congress (M)-faction led by Jose K Mani. The KC(M) faction had recently joined the LDF after severing ties with the UDF.

Meanwhile, KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani said that seat-sharing talks have not begun in the LDF and the issue of Pala seat was being ignored. He pointed out that the LDF was able to register big victories in the southern districts and this was due to the presence of the Kerala Congress (M).

NCP with the Left: T P Peethambaran

NCP state president T P Peethambaran has said that the NCP will continue to be with the Left alliance. Action will be taken if Mani C Kappan leaves the party, he added.

Peethambaran had earlier said that Kappan's move did not have NCP chief Sharad Pawar's backing.

Minister A K Saseendran of the NCP said Kappan was showing injustice to the thousands of Left workers, who worked hard to make him an MLA. It appears that he had reached an agreement with the UDF earlier itself and this was not right, the minister added.

Majority of district committees of the NCP is also still with party president Sharad Pawar and the official leadership. Though some committees have demanded that strict action should be taken against Kappan, both groups have started political mobilisation in certain districts.

The district committees in Ernakulam, Wayanad, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Malappuram and Thrissur have backed the official leadership. A section of the leaders in Kottayam district committee has announced their support for Kappan. Most of the leaders in Kozhikode are with A K Saseendran. Thiruvananthapuram district committee too decided to back the national leadership, though three members supported Kappan.