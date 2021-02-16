Left workers attack police, free CPM leader from custody in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Four police officers including a sub inspector were attacked by over 50 people on Sunday night at Kuttiadi in Kozhikode district of Kerala.
Police said the team had gone to the spot to arrest a local CPM leader, Ambattu Asokan, against whom there was an arrest warrant pending since 2016. Asokan is an accused in a case pertaining to the attempted murder of a BJP worker.
According to the police, officials of the Kuttiadi police station reached Asokan's house at Nittoor around 11pm on Sunday night and took him into custody but a crowd assembled outside the house pelted stones and attacked the cops. They managed to free the accused also.
A case has been registered against some Left workers and others, police said.
Police said they were booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including for obstructing a police officer and attacking an officer on duty.
A police jeep also suffered minor damage, police said.
Kozhikode Rural SP A Sreenivas, under whose jurisdiction the crime occurred, however, declined to comment on the incident.
Three of the injured were treated at a local hospital and one has been admitted to the Kozhikode medical College hospital.
The police are yet to make any arrests.