Oommen Chandy escapes unhurt after minor accident on way to Kottayam

Pathanamthitta: Former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy escaped unhurt when his car met with an accident on MC Road at Vadakkadathukavu, near Enathu, in Pathanamthitta district.

The accident happened when another car driven by a woman collided with Chandy's car on Thursday. No one was injured in the incident.

It's suspected that the woman lost control of her car as the steering wheel got jammed.

Chandy was travelling from Thiruvananthapuram to Kottayam. He later continued his journey in a vehicle of the Chengannur Municipality.