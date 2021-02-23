CPM leader and ex-MLA B Raghavan, 69, no more

Thiruvananthapuram: B Raghavan, Communist leader and former representative of the Neduvathoor constituency in the Kerala Legislative Assembly, died on Tuesday. He was 69.

The CPM leader had been undergoing treatment at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital after he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Raghavan and his family members were admitted to the hospital two weeks ago. According to hospital sources, his condition went worse after he contracted pneumonia.

He breathed his last at 4.45 am on Tuesday.

Being one of the prominent leaders from Kollam, Raghavan was a member of the CPM state committee He had also served as the president of Kerala State Karshaka Thozhilali Union (KSKTU).

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled Raghavan's demise.

Raghavan was first elected to the assembly in 1987 from Neduvathoor. He was again elected in 1991. Though he suffered a loss in the 1996 election, Raghavan made it to the assembly for the last time in 2006.

The cremation will be held as per COVID protocol at his house premises, the authorities said.

Raghavan is survived by wife Renuka and children Rakesh R Raghavan and Rakhi R Raghavan.