Heatwave conditions; alert issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam

The Disaster Management Authority has warned that the temperature in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts may rise by two to three degrees Celsius in the coming days resulting in heatwave conditions.

The temperature in Kottayam yesterday was 37 degree Celsius while in Alappuzha it was 36.4 degree celsius. On average, there was an increase of about three degrees.

The temperature in Mundur, Palakkad was 40 degree Celsius.

Kerala being a coastal state with high relative humidity, people are likely to experience more heat compared to the prevailing temperature. Because of the soaring temperature, there is a possibility of people developing serious health issues like sunstroke, sunburn and dehydration, it cautioned.

The Disaster Management Authority has advised people not to venture out between 11 am and 3 pm, avoid getting exposed to direct sun and drink water at regular intervals to avoid dehydration.

In Palakkad's Mundur, 40 degree temperature was recorded at the weather station located in the Integrated Technology Centre in Malampuzha.

The temperature at the Malampuzha dam weather station was 36.2 degree Celsius.