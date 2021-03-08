Assamese labourer gets death penalty for 2018 rape and murder of Kerala housewife

Paravur: A young migrant labourer from Assam who raped and killed a housewife at Puthenvelikara at Paravur in Kerala's Ernakulam district has been awarded capital punishment by the Additional District Sessions Court here on Monday.

Parimal Sahu (26), alias Munna, was awarded the death penalty by judge Murali Gopal Pandalai under IPC Section 376A which enjoins punishment for sexual assault.

He was also sentenced to life and imposed Rs 1 lakh fine for murder (Section 302). Moreover, Sahu was awarded three years imprisonment for destroying evidence and slapped with Rs 10,000 for breaking into the victim's house.

The court also ordered to hand over the fine to the victim's son.

The chilling incident pertaining to the case happened on the intervening night of March 18 and 19, 2018. Sahu was a tenant in a house owned by the victim, Molly, wife of late Davis.

The probe was led by Aluva Assistant Superintendent of Police Sujith Das and Vadakkekara Circle Inspector M K Murali.