CM Pinarayi to kick-start LDF poll campaign from Dharmadom

Kannur: The Left Democratic Front (LDF) will launch its campaign for the state assembly polls from Dharmadom, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s constituency, here on Monday.

Christened ‘Padayorukkam’-- or readying for combat – the LDF will kick-start the campaign once Vijayan lands at the Kannur airport. The chief minister will be taken in a procession, accompanied by bands and a motorcade, to Dharmadom.

The ‘Padayorukkam’s' first meet will be convened at the Pinarayi Convention Centre at 5pm.

The LDF has planned an extensive programme for Pinarayi Vijayan at Dharmadom. He will attend meetings at 46 centres in areas under 164 polling booths in the constituency between March 10 and 16. He will be campaigning between 10 am and 5.15 pm.

Vijayan’s week-long campaign will begin at 10am from Chembilode. LDF leaders, including E P Jayarajan, will attend a convention planned for Dharmadom constituency on March 11 at 4pm.

JD(S) prepares list of candidates

A parliamentary board meeting of Janata Dal (Secular) has prepared a list of candidates for the upcoming assembly polls. The party’s central leadership will make a final decision on the candidates.

According to the understanding reached at the meet, A Neelalohithandasan Nadar is likely to contest from Kovalam, while Jose Thettayil and Mathew T Thomas may seek the mandate from Angamaly and Thiruvalla, respectively. K Krishnankutty is the likely candidate from Chittoor, Palakkad.

Meanwhile, Nadar’s wife and former MLA Jameela Prakasam came out against her husband, saying she is the apt candidate to contest from Kovalam. Two others, too, were considered for the Kovalam seat, it is learnt.