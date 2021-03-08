Surendran may contest from Konni again, Abdullakutty likely from Malappuram

Thiruvananthapuram: K Surendran, the president of the Kerala unit of the BJP, may try his electoral luck again from the Konni legislative assembly constituency in Pathanamthitta district. He had finished third here in a 209 assembly bypoll. The party is yet to finalise or announce formally the candidates for the Kerala Assembly Electiion set to be held on April 6.

Earlier it was reported that Surendran might choose the Kazhakootam constituency in Thiruvananthapuram district, where Union minister V Muraleedharan was initially considered. However party sources say Muraleedharan is unlikely to be in the fray this time.

Shobha Surendran too is being considered for Kazhakootam. She had finished second in the Palakkad constituency in the 2016 state polls.

BJP national vice-president A P Abdullakutty will contest from Malappuram.

As reported earlier ex-party chief Kummanam Rajasekharan could be trying his luck from Nemom seat from where the party's first ever MLA was elected in the 2016 state polls. BJP has short-listed actor-politician Suresh Gopi for three assembly seats across the state. Vattiyoorkavu, Thiruvananthapuram or a constituency in northern part of Kerala is being marked for the Rajya Sabha MP.

Former union minister Alphons Kannanthanam has informed the leadership that he would not contest the polls.

Shah reviews poll preparations

At the BJP state Core Commitee meeting held on Sunday night, Union home minister and former party president Amit Shah sought information on seats where the possibility of victory is high.

B L Santosh, BJP national general secretary incharge of the organisation, and union minister Prahlad Joshi also attended the meeting.

Amit Shah returned to Delhi by 10 pm after addressing the public meeting held on Sunday evening to coincide with the conclusion of the Vijay Yatra led by Surendran.

The core committee and state committee will meet again on Monday. Detailed discussions will be held on the assembly seats at the meeting.

Narendra Modi's public meetings

Latest reports suggest Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address five public meetings and Amit Shah will speak at seven meetings as part of the election campaign in Kerala.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, BJP national president J P Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are among the prominent party leaders who will be campaigning in the state in the coming days.