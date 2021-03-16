Muraleedharan gets a pat on the back from Nemom MLA Rajagopal

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress candidate in Nemom K Muraleedharan received a compliment from an unexpected quarter on Monday.

“Muraleedharan is a strong candidate and has a great political tradition,” veteran BJP leader and Nemom’s sitting MLA O Rajagopal said.

He made the comment in the presence of Kummanam Rajasekharan, BJP’s candidate in Nemom for next month's Legislative Assembly election in Kerala. Rajagopal further termed Muraleedharan a strong leader and worthy rival for BJP. “He is the son of K Karunakaran,” Rajagopal said, adding that Muraleedharan has every right to be with Congress.

Incidentally, Karunakaran had successfully contested in Nemom and Mala simultaneously in 1982. He, however, resigned from Nemom, and retained Mala.

Rahul to campaign



New Delhi: Congress national leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, will campaign for Muraleedharan in Nemom.



Gandhi, who extended his best wishes to Muraleedharan when they met in the Parliament on Monday, promised to reach Nemom during the campaign. The national leader also expressed his happiness over Muraleedharan accepting the challenge of contesting from Nemom, BJP’s lone seat in the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

Earlier, Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Rahul had approved Muraleedharan’s candidature. He is the only Congress MP in the fray for the assembly election.