Four held over murder of CPM activist in Chalakudy, police suspect personal enmity

Chalakudy (Thrissur): A CPM activist was murdered at Munippara in Thrissur's Pariyaram Panchayat on Saturday.

Ruling out political enmity, police said a dispute over parking of a vehicle six months ago might have led to the murder of Davis, aged 58.

Police have taken into custody four CPI activists in connection with the crime, sources claimed.

Davis was collecting fodder for his cow with his wife, Mary, near his house when he was attacked with machetes and a hammer around 7 am.

Neighbours, who responded to Mary's screams, took Davis to St James Hospital and then to Rajagiri Hospital. However, Davis, who was kicked in the stomach, died of internal bleeding.

After recording Mary’s statement, police registered a case against Shijith, Sujith Suresh, and Babu, all residents of Pathrakkada, Munippara, and Rasheed.

All four men are CPI activists, police said.

Two of them were picked up from Munambam, while Shijith was detained at Munippara. The latter is the prime accused in the murder case.

Police said Davis was arrested six months ago for assaulting Shijith over a parking spat. Davis had objected to Shijith parking his vehicle in front of his house.

Davis's body was handed over to his relatives after the autopsy at the Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery. The final rites will be held at the St Jude Church, Munippara, at 4 pm on Sunday.

Besides Mary, the deceased is survived by sons Srijith and Renjith, both employed in Dubai, and daughters-in-law Varsha and Ashwathy.