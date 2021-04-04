MA Chacko, founder-chairman of MCR Group, dies at 78

Erode: M A Chacko, founder-chairman of the MCR Textiles Group, has passed away. He was 78.

A member of the Mullakara family of Kodakara in Thrissur, Chacko was also the founder of the Erode Kerala Samajam.

Chacko, who reached Erode to set up a handloom unit 55 years ago, was one of the first powerloom owners there.

Chacko, who pioneered the mechanization of the small textile industry, started the MCR Group in 1997. He later moved on to other readymade industries.

He is survived by Aliamma Chacko, and children M C Robin (MCR Group chairman and founder of Snehaveedu Foundation), and M C Rixon (MCR Group Managing Director).

Lini and Binu are his daughters-in-law.

The funeral will be held at the Lourde Matha Forane Church, Erode, at 4pm on Sunday.