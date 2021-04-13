High Court to consider Jaleel's plea against Lok Ayukta report

Kochi: The High Court of Kerala is likely to consider on Tuesday a petition by Minister K T Jaleel against a Lok Ayukta ruling.

Minister for Higher Education and Minority Welfare Jaleel moved the High Court on Monday, challenging the Lok Ayukta, which found him guilty of nepotism, abuse of power, and breach of the oath of office. The anti-corruption body also said he was unfit to continue in office.

Jaleel, in his petition, said the Lok Ayukta findings were not based on evidence or proper probe, and hence its ruling should be set aside. The Lok Ayukta ruling was on the appointment of the minister’s close relative, K T Adeeb, by tweaking the educational qualifications required for the post of general manager, State Minorities Development Finance Corporation.

Governor refuses comment

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, meanwhile, refused to comment on the Lok Ayukta findings, saying he was yet to see the relevant files. The governor said he came to know of the Lok Ayukta observations through media reports.

“The petition by Jaleel is under the consideration of the High Court,” Khan said.