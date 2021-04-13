Vigilance seizes Rs 50 lakh from K M Shaji's house

Kozhikode: A special cell of the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted checks at the houses of Indian Union Muslim League MLA K M Shaji in Kannur and Kozhikode on suspicion of amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The Vigilance sleuths seized Rs 50 lakh from his residence at Manal in Kannur. The raids that began at 7am in Kozhikode and 10am at Kannur on Monday, went on till late in the night.

A preliminary vigilance probe revealed that the MLA had amassed wealth disproportionate to his known source of income. A report submitted to the Vigilance court in Kozhikode on January 19 said Shaji had amassed illegal wealth to the tune of 1.47 crore in nine years.

While considering the report, the court said on March 23 that its approval was not necessary to register a case against the MLA. Subsequently, the Vigilance registered a case after getting the nod of its director.

The raids were conducted even as the court was to consider on Tuesday a plea seeking the registration of a case based on the First Information Report. However, the court has postponed the hearing to April 23 on Tuesday morning.

Denying any illegal activity on his part, Shaji said he could establish the source of the cash found in his house. The MLA said he was yet to pay for his election campaign, and has not submitted an account of the poll-related expenses.

Shaji was a candidate from the Azhikode Legislative Assembly constituency in Kannur district for the just-concluded state polls.

“The Vigilance conducted the raid fully aware of the cash kept at home,” Shaji said, adding, “they couldn’t find anything from my house in Kozhikode.”

The Enforcement Directorate had late last year raided Shaji’s house at Chirakkal, Kannur, in connection with the receipt of overseas funds.