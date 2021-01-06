Ashok Leyland 4220 review: The monster among tippers

Ashok Motors came into being about a year after India got Independence in 1948. The company made cars for some time in collaboration with Austin Motor of England after which it started focusing on lorry and bus. Ashok Motors became Ashok Leyland when the company obtained the rights to import, assemble and sell lorries from Britain's Leyland Motors in 1950.

Over the years, Ashok Leyland played a key role in the growth of our villages and cities and even the country. Today, most heavy-duty tipper lorries across all brands are called Taurus, which, in reality, was the name of the first multi-axle truck launched by Ashok Leyland. The 4220 TU is the latest tipper belonging to the Taurus category.

The Ashok Leyland 4220 TU is one of the largest tippers available in India today. The company’s H Series heavy-duty engine that powers the tipper produces 200 BHP of power at 2400 rpm, 700 Nm of torque and is mated to a nine-speed gearbox.

The tipper has been built on the modular concept introduced by Ashok Leyland. The highlight of modular concept is its excellent performance and lower cost of ownership. The engine that packs the proven IEGR technology offers the best mileage in the segment, claims Ashok Leyland. The 10-bar brake system offers good braking. The nine-speed transmission makes driving a hassle-free affair. Gear changes are precise and smooth. The heavy-duty rear axle helps the tripper to carry heavier load and offers excellent performance. The front suspension with shock absorber, parabolic spring and anti-rollbar offers a smoother ride.

The well-cushioned seats are wide and has reclining function. The driver seat is similar to that of cars. Other features include tilt steering, a large meter console, and quality dashboard. Apart from an option to add an AC, the cabin takes care of everything from unnecessary shaking to even the smallest convenience requirements of the driver. Anti-roll bar and metal bumper add to the safety of the cabin.

Like other Ashok Leyland vehicles, the price of the tipper is on the lower side. Proven Leyland components that are built in India help in reducing the price tag of the vehicle. Maintenance and spare parts costs are also pretty low. Since Leyland has service centres across the country, aftersales service is guaranteed.

