Local workshop converts a tipper into an armoured vehicle

In an impressive makeover, a tipper lorry has been transformed to an armoured NSG vehicle. And it can even rival original commando vehicles in its perfection. The makeover that has gone viral in social media has been carried out by art director Sahas Bala. The vehicle has been readied for film 'Mission C' directed by Vinod Guruvayoor. Sahas Bala tells the story behind the makeover.

The Plan

The vehicle was required for a chasing scene in the film, where an armoured vehicle follows terrorists. Though actual NSG vehicles could be available for film shoots it is an expensive affair apart from lengthy procedures. This would add lakhs of rupees to the budget of the film. It was in this situation that they thought about making an NSG vehicle.

Removing Scene

Due to the difficulties involved in making one and the doubts that if it could actually look like an original commando vehicle, the director had even thought about making a small change in the script. Another option was to look at the availability of a tipper lorry from which an NSG vehicle could be prepared. Though initially the director was not interested in it he later agreed to take a chance. And, producer Shaji's tipper lorry was provided for the makeover.

In 4 Days

Since they were taking a big risk, they took the assistance of a local workshop in Ramakkalmedu for the work. In just four days the tipper was converted into an armoured vehicle. For this, they painted the vehicle in black and made changes in the front and rear. Once it was ready, it could even rival an original armoured vehicle.

Munnar Shoot

The shoot was held at a new highway that was yet to be opened for public. The vehicle became an attraction for tourists and residents of Ramakkalmedu. The vehicle that they have only seen with the Army was something new for the locals. And they didn't miss the opportunity to take selfies with the vehicle in the background.