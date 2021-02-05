GE Power Conversion and BLP Industry.AI sign MoU to provide wind farm solutions

GE Power Conversion has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with BLP Industry.AI to provide next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) technology and Asset Performance Management (APM) solutions to wind farm operators.

The solutions will help wind farm owners increase generation, reduce costs and improve returns, the company officials have said.

GE Power is a subsidiary of General Electric. BLP Industry.AI is a subsidiary of renewable energy generation and technology company Bharat Light & Power (BLP).

The deal brings together BLP Industry.AI's intelligent EDGE software and its proprietary 'Orion' platform with GE Power Conversion's APM solution.

Orion platform provides insights to operations and engineering teams to drive efficiency and productivity. APM is an intelligent equipment maintenance solution and it provides data and insights to improve performance of industrial electrical equipment and associated systems.

"GE Power Conversion's APM technology - which can unify high frequency data - and Industry.AI's experience in providing advanced analytics to the renewables sector will help wind farm owners increase generation, reduce costs and improve returns." said Tejpreet S Chopra, Founder and CEO of BLP.

André Borouchaki, Chief Technology Officer, GE Power Conversion said the solutions will help wind farm operators to reduce costs and improve returns. "Bringing together GE Power Conversion's advanced digital industrial technologies and APM solution with Industry.AI's 'Orion' platform will help wind farm operators to gain relevant data and insights to maximize their asset availability and reliability. This will help them reduce costs and improve returns," he said.