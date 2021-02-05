Yamini Aiyar to deliver Manorama Budget Speech today

Kochi: The 22nd edition of the Malayala Manorama annual budget speech will be held at 6 pm on Friday. Yamini Aiyar, an economic and social research expert, will decode the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.

Owing to the COVID-19 restrictions, this year's speech will be delivered online.

Yamini is the president and chief executive of Delhi-based Centre for Policy Research. An expert in formulating economic policies for social development, Yamini has done an extensive research on primary education. She has also worked in association with the World Economic Forum and the World Bank. She is an alumna of London School of Economics and Cambridge University.

Yamini is a good orator and has authored several research papers.

