Prof Sachin Chaturvedi to deliver Manorama Budget Speech tomorrow

Kochi: One of the leading economists in the country, Prof Sachin Chaturvedi, will deliver this year's Manorama Annual Budget Speech on Friday at 6 pm via online. This is the 23rd one in the series organised by Malayala Manorama.

Chaturvedi will take you to the unforeseen aspects of the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman the other day.

Chaturvedi is known for his valuable contributions to the economic policymaking in the country. He is the Director-General of the Delhi-based Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS).

Besides, he has penned many research papers, and articles dealing with current economic issues.

The QR Code and the link, which enable you to listen to Chaturvedi's speech, will be available in Malayala Manorama's Friday edition.

The annual speech session is conducted online due to the grim COVID-19 situation. Last year too it was held online.

He also functions as a member of the Central Board of Directors of the Reserve Bank of India. Chaturvedi, who served as the Consultant of the World Bank, UNESCO and Commonwealth Secretariat, was also a consultant of the Union Environment Ministry.

He is now the Editor of the Asian Biotechnology Development Review. He is closely associated with the academic activities of many research institutions and universities in India and abroad.