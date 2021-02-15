Tata's new micro SUV getting ready for launch

Tata’s upcoming micro SUV is getting ready for launch. The production model of the HBX micro SUV concept that was one of the key attractions of Tata Motors at the previous auto expo would hit the markets soon.

Built using Tata's Impact 2 design philosophy, the vehicle will be 3,840 mm long, 1,822 mm wide and 1,635 mm tall. The yet to be named car will share its platform with premium hatchback Altroz. To be priced a shade below Nexon, the vehicle will be positioned as a micro sports utility vehicle.

Besides, it also has a SUV stance and large muscular wheel arches. Though it is a concept model, the production version is unlikely to have much difference.

Under the hood, the HBX will only have a petrol engine and its variants. The 1.2-litre, three-cylinder engine will be able to churn out 86 bhp of peak power and will be mated to both manual and AMT gearboxes.

Besides, Tata is planning to bring out an electric variant of the car. The expected price ranges from Rs 4.5 lakh to Rs 7.5 lakh.