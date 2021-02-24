FASTag buyers duped both online and offline

Kochi: The recent roll out of electronic toll collection system on highways across the country is aimed at easing your trip. But both online and offline fraudsters are likely duping motorists of their money as they buy the mandatory FASTag, a rechargeable tag or sticker enabling automatic deduction of toll, against money in their prepaid or bank account.

It has come to light that several people who deposited money after clicking on a Facebook link which offered FASTag online, became victims of the fraud.

The fraudsters are asking for name, address, vehicle registration number, mobile number besides bank account number, PAN and Aadhaar. Many became suspicious when even a week after depositing the money, they didn't get the FASTag.

Subsequently, the buyers sent mail on the address given on the Facebook link but didn't get any reply. Many realised that they had been cheated when they found that the phone number given in the link had only nine digits. They lost money ranging from Rs 350 to Rs 1,000.

Fraud near toll plazas

People who bought FASTag from booths near toll plaza too have been cheated.

Devassy, a resident of Kakkanad in Kochi, was cheated when he was on his way from Kochi to Bengaluru. He paid Rs 500 and bought the tag from a booth near a toll plaza at Coimbatore.

The people at one of the booths he had approached told him that after deduction of Rs 200 as service charge the remaining Rs 300 will be credited to his account and everything would be up and running within half an hour.

Devassy said he is still waiting for the electronic tag to get activated.