Now, mobile workshop offers vehicle repair at your doorstep

Several expatriates from Kerala have lost their job in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Several of them have fought back valiantly, among them is a group young entrepreneurs who has come up with a unique venture. They have started a mobile workshop under the leadership of Rahul, who was an expatriate.

Rahul had been working in the GCC countries for about seven years. But when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, he lost his job. Rahul then thought about starting a venture -- something different -- in his home state. That is how 360 Autoz that provides mobile auto care took birth.

The USP of 360 Autoz is that it delivers all the services required for a vehicle at its owner's doorstep. 360 Autoz has a full-fledged vehicle that is equipped to handle all the works. It can provide all mechanical, electrical and electronics services to both two-wheel and four-wheel vehicles. Its services cover issues related to engine transmission, brakes, wiring, battery, sensors and computerised programmes.

Taking a vehicle that has complaints to a workshop immediately may not be possible to many due to time constraints and other issues. The services offered by 360 Autoz become invaluable in such circumstances. The company owners also assure transparent and efficient services. Considering the requirements of consumers due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation, the mobile workshop is equipped to sanitise vehicles too. Apart from Rahul, others who are part of this venture include Ranjith, Shaheen and Rajesh, who all have returned for good from GCC countries. Rahul’s former colleague in Dubai Vishnu Das too is part of the venture. Presently covering Ernakulam, 360 Autoz has plans to expand their services to neighbouring districts too.