Ex-Indian pacer Srinath invests in microblogging site Koo

Former Indian pacer Javagal Srinath has invested in Bombinate Technologies Pvt Ltd, the parent company of Indian microblogging site Koo.

Srinath retired from international cricket after 12 years in 2003 and is currently an ICC match referee.



“I am very happy to be backing Koo - one of India's most talked about social media platforms. I’ve been a part of the platform since last year when Koo Kannada was launched. India is a diverse country with thousands of languages and dialects. It’s important to give a platform to all these diverse voices. The fact that Koo is building a platform like this to bring the voices of Indian language audiences onto the internet is commendable. As an ardent supporter of anything that helps India succeed, I extend my support to them wholeheartedly," said Srinath.

“Srinath has done India proud on the global stage. I am extremely grateful to him for being a supporter of Koo since the early days and now joining our journey as an investor. Even in the past, through Global Phoenix Solutions, he has been instrumental in being one of the first people to bring technology into sports. He’s a believer in using technology to solve problems,” said Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO and Co-founder, Koo.



“Srinath is a legend to say the least. He’s someone we all look up to. Koo is a mirror of the value of grit that he displayed on field. We are very happy that someone who represented India is now also supporting India’s quest to become self-reliant in technology too,” said Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder, Koo.

Srinath joined Koo when Kannada was the only language on the platform. He has more that one lakh followers on Koo as compared to 11,250 followers on Twitter.