Apply online for compensation for crop loss

Thiruvananthapuram: Farmers can inform Krishi Bhavan authorities and apply online for compensation for damage to crops caused by the torrential rains and strong winds that lashed the state over the past few days.

What to be done?

The farmer’s name, house name, ward, expanse of the farm, crops that were damaged, and number of crops/area where they were planted along with photographs of damage should be sent to the WhatsApp number of the agriculture official concerned. The farmer, too, should be included in the photographs of damage caused by the rains.

Register on AIMS portal

Farmers should register themselves on the AIMS portal (https://www.aims.kerala.gov.in/home) for claiming compensation. Visit https://youtu.be/PwW6_hDvriY for instructions on applying online.

Utilise online facility

Those who have crop insurance should register the details within 15 days. Others should register within 10 days. Principal Information Officer, Farm Information Bureau, advised farmers against visiting the office concerned. They are asked to use the online facility due to the lockdown. The agriculture official concerned may be contacted over the phone for any clarification.