Automobile manufacturers extend warranty, service dates

In the wake of the Covid pandemic and lockdown, various automobile manufactures have extended the warranty and service dates. As the terms of each manufacturer are different, the vehicle owners have to contact the respective service centres to know till when the services would be available.

• Hyundai vehicles' warranty, extended warranty and free service have been extended by two months.

• All service, warranty and extended warranty periods of Maruti Suzuki vehicles that were set to expire between March 1 to May 31 have been extended till June 30.

• Tata Motors have said that the warranty, and free service packages that were set to expire between April 1 to May 31 have been extended to June 30.

• MG Motor India has extended all warranty and service periods, expiring in the months of April and May, till July 31.

• Toyota Kirloskar Motor has said that the service packages, vehicles' warranty, and extended warranty period have been extended by one month in lockdown-affected areas.

• Renault has said that free service and warranty service that were due to expire between April 1 to May 31 has been extended till July 31.