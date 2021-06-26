Motor vehicles dept introduces new system to ensure transparency in services

Thiruvananthapuram: The 'file queue management’ system has been implemented in the motor vehicles department (MVD) to ensure that any application to renew the driving license or change in address is taken up in the order of submission.

When applied online, this will pave way for the application to be taken up in the order these were received and without intermediaries. It would also not be possible to pick up a file out of turn.

Only one file will appear on the official's computer, as per the order of the applications. It would not be possible to know who the next applicant is. And the application cannot be set aside without sufficient reason. If the application needs to be set aside, then the exact reason should be entered in the software. And the applicant would be informed in real-time via a message to the mobile phone. With this, the procedures will be completely transparent, said Transport Commissioner K Ajit Kumar.

Minister Antony Raju has also instructed to implement the same system for vehicle registration procedures. The registration of new vehicles was also made online. With the registration process also completely made through the file queue management, all the major services of the department will become transparent without intermediaries.

Permits for vehicles entering Kerala via check-posts can now be obtained online through Parivahan. Permits for vehicles exiting Kerala will also be made online from next week.

Order on Aadhaar yet to be implemented

Though the central government issued an order, making Aadhaar mandatory for all vehicle-related deals, including registration; it has not been implemented in Kerala. The circular was issued but the proceedings have been stalled. This was stopped as the sale of old vehicles and other procedures could not be carried out. The issue was not knowing which was the number linked to the Aadhaar.