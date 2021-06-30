Attending calls using hands-free devices while driving might cost your license

Thrissur: Motorists using hands-free devices such as Bluetooth to speak over phone while driving will have their driving licence suspended.

A spurt in the number of accidents due to the use of phones while driving has prompted the traffic police to crackdown on drivers using Bluetooth technology to speak over the phone.

If caught, the instance will be reported to the RTO with evidence and a recommendation to suspend the licence. Till now, action was initiated against only those who kept the phone close to their ear while driving.

The move to suspend the licence was initiated after the police found speaking over the mobile phone after connecting it with the speakers through Bluetooth technology was also causing accidents.

Though an amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act has provided for registering cases against motorists using Bluetooth, law enforcers have been facing practical problems in implementing the rule. Motor vehicle officials said it was better to avoid speaking over the phone while driving.

The phone could be connected to the music system in the vehicle to speak while driving. However, anything that could divert the driver’s attention should be avoided.