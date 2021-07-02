Rs 2,000 fine for drivers caught talking using wireless devices

Thiruvananthapuram: Hereafter, drivers caught using wireless telecommunication devices while at the wheel would be fined Rs 2,000 in Kerala.

The use of technology like Bluetooth that enables wireless communication has been made an offence by the Motor Vehicles Department.

Earlier, conversations using hand-held phone while driving was an offence that could get the licence revoked. But when the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, 2019, came into effect, this was moved to Section 184 (C), and the penalty became a Rs 2,000 fine.

If the motorist is caught for the same offence twice in three years, the fine is Rs 5,000, the Transport Commissionerate stated.

The officials of the Commissionerate reasoned that talking over the phone via Bluetooth or with hand-held mobile phone would affect the focus on driving, hence it is being proscribed.

While focussing on the conversation with another person, the motorist cannot fully concentrate on the vision and other actions.

But the officials clarified that listening to songs in the car does not fall under this category. The motorist’s attention gets diverted especially during communication with another individual.