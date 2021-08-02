Kia launches 1st dedicated EV platform model EV6 in South Korea

IANS
Published: August 02, 2021 10:17 AM IST Updated: August 02, 2021 10:25 AM IST

Seoul: Kia, South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, on Monday launched an all-electric EV6 sedan in the domestic market ahead of its overseas launches later this year.

The EV6 is Kia's first model embedded with Hyundai Motor Group's own EV-only electric-global modular platform (E-GMP).

Kia has received over 30,000 preorders for the EV6 in the domestic market, and a combined 8,800 preorders in Europe and the United States, the company said.

The maker of the K5 sedan and the Sorento SUV aim to sell 13,000 units of the zero-emission model on its home turf and 17,000 units in overseas markets this year, reports Yonhap news agency.

The EV6 is priced at 47 million won-57 million won ($40,800-$49,500) in Korea. With government subsidies, it can be purchased for under 40 million won.

The model is available with two kinds of battery packs - a standard 58-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack and a long-range 77.4-kWh one. The 58-kWh and 77.4-kWh models can travel up to 370 kms and 475 km, respectively, on a single charge.

In April, Kia's bigger affiliate Hyundai Motor Co. launched the IONIQ 5 all-electric model equipped with the E-GMP platform.

Hyundai plans to introduce the IONIQ 6 next year and the IONIQ 7 large SUV in 2024. It will begin using alphanumeric names like its bigger rivals, such as BMW, whose models are named Series No 1-8.

