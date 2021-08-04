Electric vehicles exempted from registration fees

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Tuesday said it has issued a notification to exempt battery operated vehicles from the payment of fees for issue or renewal of registration certificate.

In a statement, the ministry said it has also exempted battery operated vehicles from the payment of fees for assignment of new registration marks.

This has been notified to encourage e-mobility, it added.

The centre had recently announced a 50 per cent increase in FAME II incentives for electric two-wheelers to Rs 15,000 per KWh from Rs 10,000 per KWh. Already, GST on EVs is also at the lowest slab of 5 per cent versus 28 per cent for petrol bikes.

With falling battery prices, electric vehicle prices are already comparable to their petrol counterparts. The waiver of registration charges is expected to further make e-vehicles more affordable for the customers.

(with inputs from PTI)