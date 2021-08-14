Scrappage policy: Old personal vehicles to be scrapped from 2024 onwards

New Delhi: The scrappage policy announced by the Centre has sealed the fate of old, polluting vehicles. It will come into effect immediately after the registration period of a vehicle is over. A mandatory fitness test ensues then in the case of private and commercial vehicles and the results will determine if they get a new lease of life, but only for five years at the most.

However, all vehicles of the Central and State Governments will be de-registered and scrapped after 15 years from the date of registration, from April 1, 2022. The decision comes in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the Vehicle Scrappage Policy, 2022.

The new rules will be applicable for heavy commercial vehicles from 2023 and for personal vehicles from 2024. Commercial vehicles plying after 15 years from the date of registration and private vehicles entering roads after 20 years from the date of registration will be given re-registration only after the successful completion of a rigorous fitness test.

Fitness tests to be conducted through automated fitness testing centres will be made mandatory. Stringent methods will be used for assessing the fitness of vehicles.

The new rules are also applicable for transport buses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Surface Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari unveiled the project while attending the Automobile Scrap Investors' Meet held in Gujarat on Friday .

The scrappage scheme was first announced by the Prime Minister last March. It was also announced by the Union Finance Minister in the last Budget.

35 lakh vehicles waiting in queue in Kerala

As per the policy an estimated 35 lakh old vehicles in Kerala are fit to be sent to the scrapyard.

Across India, there are 51 lakh small vehicles plying on roads even 20 years after the date of registration. Around 15 lakh commercial vehicles running through roads after 15 years from the date of registration are also set for scrapping.

Why the policy has bee framed

PM Modi said the policy will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environment-friendly manner. He said vehicles will not just be scrapped by their age but also if they are found to be unfit in automated testing.

"The launch of Vehicle Scrappage Policy today is a significant milestone in India’s development journey. Vehicle scrapping will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles in an environment-friendly manner. Our aim is to create a viable circular economy and bring value for all stakeholders while being environmentally responsible," PM Modi said.

Old vehicles create pollution 10-12 times more compared to new vehicles. As the name suggests, the scrappage policy will help in phasing out old, unfit vehicles.

As per the motor vehicle laws in the country, a passenger vehicle has a life of 15 years and commercial vehicles have a lifespan of a decade. Vehicles plying on the roads beyond these durations are considered to pollute the environment at a greater pace compared to newer cars. They are likely to feature old technology, making them unsafe for usage on roads. The vehicles also consumes more fuel compared to newer vehicles. The policy will help individuals dump their old vehicles systematically and even avail incentives.