Royal Enfield Himalayan has a few tricks up its sleeve after facelift

How can anyone not love the Royal Enfield Himalayan? The Himalayan had been the constant companion in the Delhi-Chandigarh-Manali-Leh trip in 2016, the Lel-Khardung La-Rohtang-Sarchu-Manali-Chandigarh trip in 2019, and the coastal trip from Goa to Kanyakumari again the same year. Never did the Himalayan give any trouble in any of these three trips. How can one forget or not love a motorcycle that has taken one beyond the blacktop and through the untamed wilds?

So, the love for this adventure cruiser from Royal Enfield is as high as the Himalayas. The Himalayan has got a few updates to address the issues of the previous model along with a BSVI engine and new features.

Here is the report on the detailed test ride:

The Changes

There are no major changes in the overall design. Taking into consideration the feedback of customers, the Royal Enfield has reduced the length of the metal frame that runs alongside the fuel tank. This was done after tall riders complained of their knees fouling with the frame. The other change is the new Tripper Navigation from the Meteor. This is one of the important features for those who love the long haul. The Tripper display works via Bluetooth and the Royal Enfield app and provides turn-by- turn navigation — a feature that enables spoken or visual instructions on the directions for a selected route. The screen, however, does not display incoming messages or phone calls.

With the addition of one more meter console, the visor too needed to be upgraded. The new visor is wider and longer as compared to the outgoing model. Though the new windscreen is now tinted too it doesn't affect visibility.

The rear luggage rack has now been lowered and is in line with the seat. The rack also gets a metal plate on top that should enable secure loading of luggage. The Himalayan has also received a new seat with better padding; there is no foam now and with an extra layer of padding the seat lets you cover longer distances with even more comfort.

The facelift also comes with three new colours, which include mirage silver, pine green, and granite black. Overall fit and finish are also good. The motorcycle also comes under Royal Enfield's 'Make It Yours' custom programme, allowing you to select from a host of accessories.

Overall Performance

Royal Enfield has not made any changes to the BSVI 411cc single-cylinder engine. The peak power of the engine is rated at 24 bhp and peak torque at 32 Nm. The Himalayan can munch miles effortlessly at 80-90 kmph. However, when the speedometer touches 100-120 kmph vibrations are noticeable. The engine is equipped with long-stroke technology. The low-end torque makes the ride interesting. Though there is good performance above 2,000 rpm, the mid-range has much more grunt avoiding the need to change gears frequently. No changes have been made to the five-speed transmission too. The butter-smooth gearbox from the Meteor could have been the icing on the cake. The dual-channel, switchable ABS comes standard in 2021; the rear ABS can be switched off during off-roading.

Tester's Note

If you want a pocket-friendly motorcycle for both highways and country roads, hills and mountains, the Himalayan is the best option for you. The price starts from Rs 1.97 lakh and goes up to Rs 2.60 lakh.