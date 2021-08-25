Online fair ‘Manorama Unarvu’ to lend a hand to pandemic-hit businesses

Kottayam: Malayala Manorama will organise a 14-day online fair, named 'Manorama Unarvu', to support businesses during these challenging times brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business establishments dealing in food products, furniture, home appliances, mobile phone, computers, hospitality services, fashion products, gift services and healthcare may present their products or services with attractive offers. Even small business communities operating at a local level in various places can also take part in the online fair.

Establishments that have delivery facilities can directly send products to customers who reach out to them through ‘Manorama Unarvu’. Gifts can be delivered to the loved ones and products sent as a help to those with financial constraints through the institutions that have delivery facilities.

This opportunity can also be utilised for services in the healthcare sector too.

For more details on the fair that will start soon, contact via phone/ WhatsApp: 7356606924 / 9037037373 or email to manoramaevents@mm.co.in