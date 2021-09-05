Link PAN, Aadhaar by Sept 30 for equity deals: SEBI

New Delhi: The Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) has made linking of PAN and Aadhaar mandatory to carry out transactions related to equity after September 30.

Earlier, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had set this date as the deadline for linking the two documents and announced that failure to do so would make the PAN of defaulters invalid.

The SEBI’s latest instructions have advised everyone dealing with stocks and shares to complete the procedure by this month-end and also directed financial institutions to allow opening of equity accounts after September 30 only if the PAN numbers are linked with Aadhaar.

PAN and Aadhaar could be linked on the website of the Income Tax Department, www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in