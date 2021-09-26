Vehicles to be sent for scrapping if fails 'fitness test' second time

Rajeev Menon
Published: September 26, 2021 10:35 AM IST

New Delhi: If a vehicle fails to pass a fitness test a second time, then it would be sent for scrapping.

This is mentioned in the guidelines issued for automated testing stations which are authorised to conduct fitness tests under the central government’s new scrapping policy.

In case of any complaint regarding fitness testing, one can approach the appellate authority. The appellate authority would grant fitness in case if there is any solid reason in the complaint.

The state governments, Special Purpose Vehicle (like KIIFB), companies, associations, groups and even individuals can start their testing stations . The registration would be through a single window system.

An officer not below the rank of Transport Commissioner would be authorised to grant registration.

Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier stated that in the first phase 75 testing stations would be sanctioned in the country. The number of stations would be increased to 500 in a phased manner. At present permission has been granted for 26 stations.

Vehicle repair, assembling or sales would not be permitted in testing stations. Facilities like testing lanes, booking/cash counters, IT server, basic facilities, and parking space should be available in testing stations.

Ensure cyber security for linking with “Vahan portal”.

The National Accreditation Board For Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NBL) will conduct an audit once in every six months.

The guidelines say that the testing stations would bear the cost of audit.

