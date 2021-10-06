How Shery Kurian's TutorComp made a mark in online education swiftly

Online education received an unexpected impetus when the prolonged COVID-19 shutdowns forced schools and colleges to launch virtual classes and even examinations.

TutorComp, based in Infopark in Kochi, is in the forefront of technology-driven companies that impart online education to children. TutorComp-founder Shery S Kurian believes that online education has credibility, apart from letting children access education from the comfort of their homes.

Students in 22 countries

Children from 22 countries are learning from TutorComp's teachers. It is also notable that more than 500 teachers from eight countries are taking classes on behalf of the company.

In addition to India's CBSE and ICSE syllabi, Shery's TutorComp specialises in worldwide teaching curriculums such as the International Baccalaureate (IB), the International General Certificate of Secondary Education (IGCSE), the General Certificate of Secondary Education and Edexel, as well as the national curriculums of the United States and Australia. This is what enabled TutorComp to surpass tech majors such as Microsoft and Webex to secure a contract with the government in Dubai.

"Signing the contract with the Dubai government was a huge step forward for us,” says MBA-graduate Shery who, however, does not have a qualification in tech education. Even leading figures in this field have lauded Shery for venturing into the online education sector as soon as the opportunity arose.

Benefited from deal with Emircom

TutorComp also benefited from the company's agreement with Emircom, a major telecom network in the Middle East. A total of 192 schools in the UAE are utilising the education package offered by this partnership. Shery pointed out that the Westbourne school in the UK is also making use of TutorComp to educate its students.

Another interesting factor is that although the students are in Britain, none of the teachers are residents of Britain. This also points at the significant change in the educational sector with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

TutorComp also offers coaching for Indian students preparing for the highly competitive National Eligibility-cum-entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).

Eyeing start-up friendly destination

Nations are focussing on taking the right steps, after identifying the changes in the educational sector following the COVID-19 pandemic. Several companies have begun to introduce educational systems that are adapted to the new situation.

Dubai is emerging to be the Silicon Valley for several Indian start-up companies. The UAE is welcoming the best companies that offer technology suited to the changing times. This is how TutorComp also reached out to Dubai.

Learn coding, foreign languages too

Shery's company is also providing opportunities for students to learn coding and foreign languages. Shery said that a White Board developed by the company is a distinctive feature of TutorComp. This interface is at once helpful to both teachers and students. There are several features in TutorComp’s White Board. For instance, it provides voice assist service, which gives oral reply to queries. The White Board incorporates facilities for video-conferencing and tools for maths and geometry. It is this technology that enabled TutorComp to win over the Dubai government. At the same time, deals with Indian companies save the UAE government from additional expenses of billions of dollars.

How are teachers selected?

Shery's TutorComp is all set to recruit more teachers. The teachers of this company earn a monthly salary in the range of Rs 20,000 to Rs 80,000. Most of the teachers are based out of India. But those residing in countries such as Italy, America, Egypt, Sudan, Nigeria and Jordan are also working as TutorComp teachers.

But it is not easy to secure a job with TutorComp. Apart from the interview, the job aspirants will also have to take mock classes. Those who clear these rounds are recruited and given intense training before they are appointed as TutorComp teachers. Shery can also take pride over the fact that TutorComp was able to register success, even overseas, within just four years.

