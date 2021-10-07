MVD to enforce penalty on umbrella use during bike rides

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 07, 2021 07:30 PM IST
Representational photo.

Thiruvananthapuram: Nowadays, rains can catch one unawares, but if you are on a two-wheeler, don't bring out the umbrella because the Motor Vehicle Department is watching.

The Transport Commissioner on Wednesday issued to letter to all regional and joint-regional transport officers in the state asking to enforce a penalty on two-wheeler riders or pillion riders found using umbrellas.

The commissioner has asked to increase inspections on the roads and penalise the violators. It has also been instructed to conduct awareness programmes.

"In this rainy season, the instances of riders/pillion riders using umbrellas has gone up. This is leading to accidents," the transport commissioner has noted.

