Air India returns to Tatas' hangar as group wins bid | Timeline

Reuters
Published: October 08, 2021 04:38 PM IST Updated: October 08, 2021 05:13 PM IST
Air India flight 185 arrives from New Delhi. REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier/File Photo

Bengaluru: Tata Sons regained control of Air India - nearly 70 years after its nationalisation - with the government picking up the salt-to-software conglomerate as the winning bidder for the debt-laden state-run airline.

The deal completes a full circle as Air India was founded in 1932 under the name Tata Airlines by family scion and aviation enthusiast Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata.

The following is a brief history of the loss-making airline:

* Oct. 8, 2021 - India government announces Tata Sons as the winning bidder for its 100% stake in Air India, after the conglomerate bid Rs 18,000 crore.

* Sept. 15, 2021 - India's finance ministry says Air India has received financial bids from Tata Sons and Ajay Singh, promoter of budget airline SpiceJet.

* Oct. 29, 2020 - The government gets two bids after extending the deadline several times.

* Aug. 7, 2020 - At least 17 people are killed and more than 100 injured after a plane belonging to budget arm Air India Express overshoots the runway near a southern Indian city.

* Jan. 27, 2020 - India renews push to sell stake.

* Dec. 12, 2019 - The government decides to sell 100% of its stake after failing to find takers for its offer of 76% and full debt of the company. Provides flexible debt assumption terms.

* June 20, 2018 - India shelves a plan to sell a 76% stake due to lack of interest from bidders.

* May 31, 2018 - India's offer to sell a stake in Air India fails to attract a single bidder by the deadline, with potential buyers citing onerous conditions.

* March 28, 2018 - India plans to sell a controlling stake, along with roughly $5.1 billion of the carrier's debt.

* April 2012 - India approves a $5.8 billion bailout for Air India, which was to be received by 2020.

* July 2009 - Appoints State Bank of India to prepare a roadmap for the airline's recovery after years of losses under state control and emergence of new players.

* 1953 - Air-India nationalised; splits into two - a domestic airline and an international carrier.

* 1946 - Tata Airlines converted into a public company and renamed Air-India Ltd. In the same year, the airline adopts its widely recognised 'Maharaja' mascot.

* 1932 - Air India founded by JRD Tata as Tata Airlines, India's first airline. It operated only domestic flights at that time.

MORE IN BUSINESS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout