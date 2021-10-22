Dr Raj Singh, the Air Force veteran charting a course through the digital education firmament

Technology is a boon to the education sector. But students should be disciplined and should earn their degrees through hard work and not through any short-cuts, says Dr Raj Singh, who holds the post of Vice-Chancellor of several universities, including the Ansal University in Gurugram.

Dr Raj Singh has been successful in establishing a teaching method which is in line with the modern times by making use of technology.

He is widely known as an academic who is very close to students. He gives more importance to students than teachers, a unique attribute in the academic sector. For instance, whenever he came across an idea that is relevant to the students, he would mail it to them. He is active on the WhatsApp groups that have both teachers and students.

Dr Raj Singh ventured into the field of education after serving in the Indian Air Force for 14 years. "I ended up in a sector where I could make the most contributions. I come from a family of teachers, and that also helped me to excel in the field," he explained.

Dr Raj Singh will share his experiences at 'Techspectations Educate 2021', Kerala's premier digital summit to be hosted by Manorama Online. A known orator, Dr Raj Singh will be a valuable addition to Techspectations. He has wowed people through his speeches at TEDx. At 'Techspectations' he will elaborate on the opportunities and challenges in the new digital education sector.

A remarkable career

Dr Raj Singh joined as a lecturer in 1994 and became a Vice-Chancellor in 2010. Apart from his leadership role at the Ansal University, Dr Raj Singh holds the post of Vice-Chancellor at Rayat-Bahra University in Mohali, G D Goenka University in Gurugram, Amity University in Madhya Pradesh and Amity University in Jaipur. Earlier, he had also been the pro-Vice Chancellor of the Amity University in Noida.

He has been honoured with several awards in his remarkable career. He bagged the Education Leadership Award in 2012, 2016 and 2017. He secured the Peter Drucker Memorial Award for Excellence in Management Education last year.

