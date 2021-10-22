Kerala to build solar charging stations for electric vehicles every 50 km

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government is set to establish solar-based public charging stations for charging electric vehicles in the state.

This is for the first time that such charging stations are being set up in the state. The Agency for New and renewable Energy Research & Technology or ANERT, a Kerala government agency, has issued guidelines in this regard.

The charging stations would be set up on the premises of hotels, shopping malls and hospitals situated along the national highway, MC Road and state highways. Permission would also be granted for setting up charging stations on premises having facilities like take away or refreshment joints, waiting rooms, washrooms.

Other norms, features

Solar plants having a capacity of 5 to 50 kw have to be set up for charging stations. A place ideal for the plant should be minimum 500 sq feet and maximum 5000 sq ft.

A solar plant with a capacity of 5 kw will cost between Rs 5 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. A maximum of Rs 10 lakh would be given as subsidy from ANERT. Equipment, transformer, panel board will cost between Rs 13 lakh to Rs 18 lakh.

Discussions are currently on regarding the grant of subsidy for this purpose as well.

The ANERT aims to establish a charging station between a distance of every 50 km.

Where to apply

Applications can be submitted directly at the ANERT district offices for charging stations by November 30. Subsequently ANERT district engineering will visit the site and inspect the facilities before granting permission.

Three vehicles (car, auto, two wheeler) can be charged at the charging stations at a time. About 20 to 30 units of electricity would be required to charge a car. The consumer will have to pay Rs 15 per unit for charging. Of this amount the charging station owner will have to set aside Rs 5 for the KSEB. The owner will make a profit of Rs 8 for charging a unit.