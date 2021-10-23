Blended education is here to stay, says Jain University VC

The vice chancellor of Jain Deemed-to-be-University, Dr Raj Singh, on Saturday said there would be a shift towards virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence in education.

He predicted that blended education is here to stay as Covid-19 has brought openness to change like never before. “Educationists should not think of going back to the old normal. This is an opportunity for us,” he said.

The vice-chancellor also urged edtech companies to work closely with universities. “Edtech companies cannot help universities unless they work with us,” he said.

“Use of VR, AR and AI will boost professions, such as nursing and engineering,” he added.

Dr Raj Singh was talking during a discussion on 'Online Upskilling Challenges & Vision Beyond 2021'at the Techspectations Educate 2021, the fourth edition of Manoramaonline's premier digital summit.

The discussion saw Arjun Mohan (CEO–India, upGrad), Dr Raj Singh (Vice Chancellor, Jain Deemed-to-be University), Sasank Potturu (CEO, Conduira), Dr Rajeev Ramachandran (Business Head – Horizon, Manorama) and Tom Joseph (Director – New Initiatives, Jain Deemed-to-be-University) sharing their thoughts on the future of edtech and online upskilling.