Degree certificate with expiry to become a thing in future: Tom Joseph

Kochi: The degree certificates bearing expiry dates on it should be issued by the universities in these changing times when skills and efficiency require constant updates, said Tom Joseph, Director, New Initiatives, JAIN Deemed-to-be University.

He was speaking on the topic `Online Challenges and Future' at the `Techspectations Educate 2021' online digital summit, organised by Manorama Online on Friday.

What the modern-day demands is the renewal of your degree certificates by way of knowledge assimilation even if you are a pass-out, Tom said.

"Online education has opened up new vistas for universities. The new normal situation has given you chances for doing both online and offline programmes now. Digital or online learning has been here for a decade. But the COVID times have made it more popular. Getting transformed into an online university was really challenging for us. But overcoming all these challenges, great strides have been made in the area of online teaching,'' he said.

Tom pointed out that the growth of technology has overhauled the existing systems and brought a revolution in each field.

"Such growth was palpable even before the arrival of the COVID-19 virus attack. But the post-COVID situation has brought in sweeping changes in the education and technological sectors. The reach and standard of education have considerably gone up with the advent of online education. Even the working professional will have a testing time if they don't cope up with these changes occurring in the technological side.