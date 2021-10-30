Enough at home! IT pros want immediate return to office, reveals Nasscom survey

New Delhi: A significant number of professionals in the information technology sector have had enough of working from home. They want to be back in office, at least for three days a week, according to a survey by the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom).

The survey found that almost 50 per cent of IT employees wanted to see an end to the work-from-home mode and be back in office. Incidentally, more employees (38 per cent) aged 40 and above expressed their desire for an immediate return to office than their younger counterparts (36 per cent) aged below 25, the survey found. Only 26 per cent of employees in the age group of 25-40 wanted to be back in office.

The Nasscom survey covered 6,002 employees and 156 IT firms. Almost all firms in IT and allied sectors have orderedwork-from-home ever since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic early last year.

The survery also found that most employees favoured a hybrid model, alternating between working from home and office on specific days of the week.

Major findings